Ways To Reduce Hair Loss Especially During Monsoon
One needs to keep their hair and scalp clean and free from excess oil.
Remember to use a gentle, sulphate-free shampoo suitable for your hair type.
You need to avoid frequent hair washing to prevent excess drying.
Remember to protect your hair from rainwater by using a hat or umbrella.
One should consider using natural remedies like aloe vera or fenugreek.
It is important to avoid tight hairstyles to minimise hair breakage.
Do not use heat styling tools that can further damage your hair.
Try to eat a balanced diet which is rich in vitamins and minerals.
Consider keeping your hair hydrated with deep new-age conditioning treatments.