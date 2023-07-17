Ways To Reduce Sugar Intake
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Always read food labels and choose products with lower sugar content.
Try and cut back on sugary beverages like soda and fruit juices.
Consider choosing fresh fruits instead of processed, sugary desserts.
Try and use natural sweeteners as much as possible.
Completely avoid adding sugar to your tea or coffee.
Think about opting for unsweetened versions of yogurt and other dairy products.
Do be mindful of hidden sugars in packaged and processed foods including chocolates.
Take time to reduce sugar intake to avoid cravings and withdrawal.
Be open to experimenting with herbs and spices to add flavour without sugar.