The majestic ganga in pictures
Himalayas’ Gangotri Glacier is the source of Ganga.
The holy city of Haridwar is situated on its banks.
The mouth of Ganga is the world’s largest delta known as the Sundarbans.
Ganga is also home to endangered fresh water dolphins and Ganges sharks.
Rishikesh, Varanasi,
Prayagraj
, and Kolkata are also situated on its banks.
Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, in his will, had asked for a handful of his ashes to be thrown in the Ganga.
In Hindu mythology, Ganga flows from the locks of Lord Shiva.
Ganga carries sediment and deposits along with it making the Gangetic Plain extremely fertile.