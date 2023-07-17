Producer: Priyanka Das
Most stunning lakes in india
Dal Lake in Kashmir is a sight for sore eyes.
Naini lake is one of the most significant tourist spots in the Kumaon region.
Naini Lake is a popular tourist destination and one of the best spots for a boat ride with your family.
Sela Lake, Tawang, is the definition of a natural wonder.
The natural beauty that surrounds the entire Sela Lake is simply mesmerising.
Lake Pichola, one of Udaipur’s oldest and largest lakes.
This lake includes Jag Mandir, a popular tourist destination in Udaipur.
You can also see the gorgeous Taj Hotel surrounded by the lake.