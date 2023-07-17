Producer:  Priyanka Das

Most stunning lakes in india

Dal Lake in Kashmir is a sight for sore eyes.

Naini lake is one of the most significant tourist spots in the Kumaon region.

Naini Lake is a popular tourist destination and one of the best spots for a boat ride with your family.

Sela Lake, Tawang, is the definition of a natural wonder.

The natural beauty that surrounds the entire Sela Lake is simply mesmerising.

Lake Pichola, one of Udaipur’s oldest and largest lakes.

This lake includes Jag Mandir, a popular tourist destination in Udaipur.

You can also see the gorgeous Taj Hotel surrounded by the lake.