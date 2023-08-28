Lucky Rakhi Colour as Per Your Brother’s Zodiac Sign

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata SIngh

Aries brothers are known for their fiery and energetic personalities. The colour red symbolises their passion, determination, and courage. Choose a red rakhi to match their vibrant spirit.

Taureans are said to be of a grounded and practical nature. Green, the colour of growth and stability, suits them well.

Geminis are characterised by their dual nature and sociable demeanour. Yellow represents their cheerful and curious personality.

Cancerians are said to be deeply emotional and nurturing individuals. White, a colour associated with purity and comfort, aligns with their caring nature. 

Leos are known for their regal and charismatic presence. Gold symbolizes their leadership and confidence. A gold colour rakhi may resonate with their majestic aura.

Virgos are expected to be detail-oriented and analytical. Blue, a colour of calmness and clarity, complements their methodical approach.

Libras are anticipated for their balanced and harmonious nature. Pink signifies their gentle and affectionate personality. A pink rakhi colour can reflect their commitment to maintaining equilibrium in relationships.

Scorpios are said to be intense and passionate individuals. Maroon, a colour of depth and mystery, resonates with their enigmatic qualities. Choose a maroon rakhi to acknowledge their profound emotions.

Individuals with this zodiac sign are predicted to be adventurous and optimistic by nature. Purple represents their creativity and expansive thinking. A purple colour rakhi may celebrate their free spirit.

Capricorns are known for their disciplined and practical individuals. Brown, a colour of stability and reliability, suits them well.

These individuals are known for their unconventional thinking. Silver symbolizes their futuristic outlook and uniqueness. A silver colour rakhi may resonate with their individuality.

 Pisceans are said to be sensitive and compassionate individuals. Sea green represents their dreamy and intuitive nature. Choose a sea-green rakhi to acknowledge the spiritual connection you have.