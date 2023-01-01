Lunar Eclipse 2023:
Glimpse Of The
Flower Moon

The Scorpio lunar eclipse,
which occured on May 5,
was a powerful event.

The moon looks beautiful
over the glowing rocks of
Superstition Mountains,
Arizona.

Doesn't the moon
look glorious in the
Mexico sky?

Here's a glimpse of the
flower moon in Asheville,
North Carolina.

The 'flower moon' rising
over Lake Ontario.

The moon looks gorgeous
in Chattahoochee-Oconee
National Forest.

A glimpse of the moon
from Philippines.

The moon plays hide-
and-seek among
clouds in Germany.

The full moon looks
stunning in the skies
of Florida.

