Malaika Arora's gym looks have always been highly praised for their chic and athleisure-inspired aesthetics.
The actress has a keen sartorial
sense and manages to always
strike a beautiful balance
between comfort and style in her
workout outfits.
The diva recently elevated her regular gym wear with the help of a simple sheer white shirt and that is absolutely commendable.
Malaika's gym looks are not just functional but it in a way showcases her fashion-forwardness and impeccable personal style.
The gym outfits that she sports
not only give us major fashion
goals but also inspire her fans
to prioritize fitness.
She can always stand out in terms of her gym looks with her fashion choices while staying true to her fitness routine.
The actress should be lauded
for establishing a sync
between her dedication
towards fitness and fashion
and merging them effortlessly.
The use of the bomber jacket over a sports bra was simply fantastic, we love the vibe she exuded and of course, she looked stunning.
It is wise to say that
Malaika indeed has the
best gym looks.
