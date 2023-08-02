Malaika Arora Ups The Ante In A Lovely Athleisure Co-Ord Set
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Malaika Arora never misses out on a good yoga session.
It is rather dull day if she is not spotted heading to her yoga studio for her practice.
Malaika is a fitness enthusiast but she also loves to give fitness wear her own fashionable twists.
There is not an iota of doubt in the fact that Malaika’s closet has the most amazing set of athleisure wear.
Take this one for instance. The print looks absolutely beautiful on Malaika.
Give Malaika an outfit in any shade of blue and she is going to rock it.
The co-ord set featured stretchable workout leggings and a sports bra both in the same shade.
Malaika had her hair tied up in a ponytail and do not miss out the slight glimpse of her tattoo.
We love how she is confidently flaunting her mid-riff! (Images: Viral Bhayani)