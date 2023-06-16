Malaika Arora's Fish Curry Recipe
Malaika Arora is a fan of the Kerala's delicious Malabar Fish Curry.
Malabar fish curry is a spicy coconut milk based curry loved in Kerala.
For this you need ginger, grated coconut, red chillies, coconut milk, shallots, curry leaves, red chilli powder and tamarind.
First, marinate your fish in chilli powder, turmeric and salt.
In a blending jar, add grated coconut, coconut milk, turmeric and make a thick paste.
In a hot pan fry shallots, chilli and ginger. Then add tamarind paste and spices.
Then add your paste, once the gravy is thick, add pieces of fish.
In another pan, prepare a tadka with chillies, garic, coconut oil, mustard seeds and curry leaves.
Pour the tadka over your curry and stir well and your curry is ready.
