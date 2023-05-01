Jock Zonfrillo, MasterChef Australia Judge, No More
Jock Zonfrillo,
one of the most loved Masterchef Australia judges, has passed away at the tender age of 46.
In a statement issued on the social media handles of Masterchef Australia, it was revealed that he passed away on April 30.
Jock appeared on the MasterChef Australia show as a judge back in 2019.
With that, his fan following simply kept growing.
Jock's social media account is proof that he really liked to engage with his followers every now and then.
He used to regularly give his fans the most striking recipes and helpful tips to ace it in the kitchen.
Several ex-contestants have shared their thoughts on the untimely demise of Jock.
The death comes as a shock to all, just a day before the new season of Masterchef Australia was to premiere.
Jock
was born in Glasgow, Scotland in 1976. He worked under chef Marco Pierre White in London, and moved to Australia in 1999.
