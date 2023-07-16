ranking
Big Mac
prices around
the world
The world’s most expensive Big Mac is sold in Switzerland for $7.26 (₹600 approx).
Uruguay, Norway and Sweden take third, fourth and fifth places after Switzerland.
Denmark: $5.41, Argentina: $5.31, USA: $5.15, Australia: $5.11, Saudi Arabia: $5.06, UAE: $4.9 follow.
Venezuela sells the cheapest Big Macs with one costing a mere 1.76 dollars.
Indonesia with $2.35, Egypt with $1.84, and Venezuela with $1.76 follow.
India is 4th with one Big Mac costing 2.53 Dollars and South Africa 5th with 2.9 Dollars.
Big Mac is Mc Donald’s iconic burger which assumes a different form all over the world.
These findings were published by the Twitter account- ‘World Of Statistics’.