Mediterranean Diet May Reduce Type 2 Diabetes
The risk of type 2 diabetes can be significantly reduced by eating a Mediterranean diet.
The Mediterranean diet is a lifestyle that encourages mindful eating.
The Mediterranean diet emphasizes plenty of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, seeds.
It is rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and unsaturated fats.
