Mediterranean Diet May Reduce Type 2 Diabetes

Producer:  Navneet Vyasan

The risk of type 2 diabetes can be significantly reduced by eating a Mediterranean diet.

The Mediterranean diet is a lifestyle that encourages mindful eating.

The Mediterranean diet emphasizes plenty of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, seeds.

It is rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and unsaturated fats.

