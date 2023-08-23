Meet Pak Woman Who Will Tie Rakhi to PM Modi

Producer: Nibandh Vinod
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pakistani sister Qamar Mohsin Sheikh will tie a Rakhi on his wrist this Raksha Bandhan.
This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on 30 August, 2023.
Qamar moved to Ahmedabad after her marriage and has been living in Gujarat ever since.
Every year, Sheikh crafts a handmade Rakhi for PM Modi.
(Source: ANI/X, formerly Twitter)
She has been carrying out the tradition of tying Rakhi to Modi for more than three decades now.
Even during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, she would personally visit to tie the rakhi.
Qamar explained that due to Covid-19 pandemic, she was unable to tie Rakhi in person to Modi, but she made sure to send it to him via mail.
Talking to ANI, Qamar said that she first tied rakhi to Modi when he was a RSS worker.
She is expected to gift him a book on agriculture.
“He [PM Modi] is doing commendable work for the country,” she was quoted as saying to ANI.