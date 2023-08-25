Michael Scott’s 10 Best Quotes from The Office
Producer: Riya Ashok
“Whenever I’m about to do something, I think, ‘Would an idiot do that?’ and if they would, I do not do that thing.”
“The only time I set the bar low is for limbo. Always keep the bar raised no matter what.”
“Would I rather be feared or loved? Easy. Both. I want people to be afraid of how much they love me.”
“Good managers don’t fire. They hire and inspire.”
“You know what they say? Fool me once, strike one but fool me twice, strike three.”
“Hate is the most useless of all emotions. Success is the best revenge.”
“You should never settle for who you are. Always go for better if it exists. Sometimes this is all there is to improve yourself.”
“I guess I’ve been working so hard, I forgot what it’s like to be hardly working.”
“May your hats fly as high as your dreams.”
“An office is for not dying. An office is a place to live life to the fullest, to the max, to… An office is a place where dreams come true.”