Monsoon
illness to be
wary of
Influenza is among the most common illnesses during monsoon.
Consumption of unhygienic food and
water can cause diarrhea.
Weather change can also induce fever among young children.
Typhoid is a water-borne illness that is often brought on by poor sanitation.
Chikungunya is caused by mosquitoes that hatch in stagnant water found in air conditioners or fridge.
Tiger mosquitoes are responsible for Dengue.
Malaria is caused by female anopheles’ mosquito, which breeds in waterlogged areas.
India’s monsoon offers relief from the searing heat. But it is important to stay safe in this time.