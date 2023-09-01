10 Most Argumentative Zodiac Signs 

Producer: Swati Chaturvedi

Aries: Known for their fiery and competitive nature, they love to argue their point

Scorpio: Their intensity and determination can make them quite confrontational in debates

Gemini: Their love for discussion and quick wit can spark debates easily

Leo: These passionate individuals may argue when their ego is at stake.

Sagittarius: Their blunt honesty can lead to spirited disagreements

Taurus: Stubbornness can lead to prolonged debates with Taurus

Virgo: Detail-oriented, they may argue to prove their point on precision

Libra: While diplomatic, they can argue when seeking balance in a situation

Pisces: Though gentle, they can be quite persuasive when they believe in something strongly