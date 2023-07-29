Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Editor: Mohit Bisht
Most Luxurious Hotels Around The World
All of us need to head out for a holiday every once in a while in order to keep our mental sanctity intact.
However, it is not always the destination that matters, sometimes what matter is where you will put up during your stay.
Yes, you heard that right. The hotel you pick plays an important role in improving your entire travel experience.
There are hotels around the world that are so luxurious and wonderful that you would hardly want to step out of your room.
These hotels are expensive but at the same time, they are absolutely worth it because of the luxurious feel that they give you.
Here are 3 lovely stays from around the world that you must visit at least once in your lifetime.
The Gritti Palace in Venice is an almost 400-year-old property where you need to pay a whopping amount of Rs.1,20,000 for a simple night’s stay.
Lake Palace, Udaipur is one of the most loved stays in India, and if you are planning to stay there then a day’s stay could cost you somewhere between Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 2,15,000.
Situated in Versailles, the Le Grand Controle is a dream stay for a lot of people and a night’s stay here could cost from Rs. 1,70,000 and above.