Most Practiced Yoga Asanas In The World
DoYou Global Yoga survey found these yoga asanas to be the most famous after surveying 124 countries.
At the top, 57% of respondents said Vinyasa Flow was their favourite asana.
It is a broad category of practice that includes Power yoga and Ashtanga yoga.
Hatha yoga with 42% gained second position.
It’s slower paced and is more focused on stretching.
29% opted for Power yoga, similar to Vinyasa yoga, but more challenging.
10% practice Bikram yoga, popular in the US, which requires you to perform in a heated space, usually 35-42°C (95-108°F).
The most essential part of any hot yoga class is to hydrate well in advance.
On World Yoga Day, lets take a pledge to practice yoga everyday.
