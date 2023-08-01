Most visited states/ ut in india
Delhi finds itself in the first position as it receives the highest number of tourists in India.
Rajasthan is home to Jal Mahal, Hawa Mahal, City Palace, Nahargarh Fort etc.
Perhaps the most famous Indian monument, the Taj Mahal in Agra sees millions of tourists.
The magnificent temples of Tamil Nadu saw the state receive 115.33 million tourists in 2019.
Karnataka is the perfect blend of history and modernity with places like Hampi and the charming city of Bangalore.
God’s Own Country Kerala is visited widely by tourists looking for nature and natural health treatments.
The sprawling metropolis of Mumbai is visited by businessmen and tourists alike.