Mumbai’s 5 FINE Vegetarian Dining Spots

In a charming Burmese environment, Burma Burma will serve you delectable real Burmese food. If you love khowsuey, Burma Burma offers a variety of mouthwatering delicacies.
Oye Kake provides you with all of the most delectable foods from North India, like Chhole Bhature and a variety of flavoured lassis.
One of Mumbai’s most well-known restaurants for a filling vegetarian thali is Bhagat Tarachand. Locals have always enjoyed the flavorful food at their main SoBo location.
The vegetarian North Indian and Mughlai cuisine served at Tantra, a restaurant on Hughes Road, is well-known.
Shri Thaker Bhojnalay is a true Gujarati restaurant that delivers the best cuisine from the state, Their cool Aamras, tart Mango Kadhi, delectable Puran Poli, and nutritious Gujarati Thali are not to be missed.