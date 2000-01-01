+ + +
Slipping into a relaxing shower after a long day is an adored practice and a rejuvenating experience.
Of course, you may take a longer bath occasionally and pamper yourself with additional skincare rituals, but have you ever taken a royal bath?
Here is a list of 6 natural ingredients that will make your bathing experience royal and luxurious.
The essential oil of the fragrant Nargis flower is incredibly rare and highly valuable. Nargis, commonly known as daffodils, have been used for their calming effects and delicate aroma.
Kumkumadi Tailam is a traditional Ayurvedic oil blend with numerous benefits for the skin. It is a mix of saffron, sandalwood, vetiver, sesame oil, turmeric extracts, rose oil, manisha and almond oil.
Nagarmotha’s Kashaya (astringent) property helps prevent excessive oil production and retain skin radiance. It is known to balance out skin tone, unclog pores, and prevent the signs of ageing.
Bahumanjari oil, commonly referred to as tulsi oil, is renowned for promoting good and healthy skin. It helps the skin by having a deep-cleansing effect on it.
Chandan or sandalwood is a sacred ingredient that is used in many rituals since time immemorial. The herb is known for its benefits and also for its musty fragrance.
Ancient cultures used badam oil or almond oil as a remedy for dry skin, hypertrophic scars, and general skin regeneration. It has been used for centuries in Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine.
