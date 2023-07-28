Must Have Travel Essential For Kids
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
You need to carry comfortable clothing suitable for the weather and activities for kids.
Always have snacks and water handy to keep them nourished and hydrated.
Entertaining items like books, toys, or electronic devices are always an added bonus.
Parents must carry first aid kit with essentials for minor injuries or discomforts.
Sunscreen and hats for sun protection during outdoor activities is important.
Do carry a blanket or travel pillow for naps during long journeys.
Always have child-friendly toiletries and hygiene supplies like diapers and wet wipes.
Make sure to keep extra copies of identification documents and emergency contact information.
A stroller or carrier for your little one is a good idea to ease tiredness.