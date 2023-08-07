Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Manuj Yadav

Nag Panchami 2023: All You Need To Know About Kaal Sarp Dosha

The Nag Panchami festival is observed annually on the fifth day of both Krishna and Shukla Paksha during the month of Shravan, as per the Vedic calendar.

This year, it falls on August 21, coinciding with the Panchami of Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan.

On this auspicious day, many individuals observe fasting and perform various rituals to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva, also known as Bholenath.

During Nag Panchami, the snake deity is revered to seek happiness, prosperity in life and protection for crops in the fields.

Performing complete rituals and taking special measures while worshipping the snake god on Nag Panchami can grant freedom from the bad effects of Kaal Sarp Dosh.

Kaal Sarp Dosh happens when Rahu and Ketu, the lunar nodes, occupy specific positions in the horoscope. It occurs when Rahu is aligned with Ketu, and all the other seven planets are positioned on the opposite side.

This Dosha is believed to reduce the auspicious effects of the planets on the individual, leading to various challenges and difficulties in life for the person affected by it.

For someone afflicted with Kaal Sarp Dosh, it is recommended to worship Lord Shiva, also known as Lord Bholenath and recite the Shiv Tandav Stotram to seek blessings and relief from the Dosha’s effects.

It is customary to offer water to the Shivling using a copper vessel or a brass pot. After worshipping the snake deity, one can offer milk, sweets, and fruits as offerings.