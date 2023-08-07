Nag Panchami 2023: All You Need To Know About Kaal Sarp Dosha

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Manuj Yadav
The Nag Panchami festival is observed annually on the fifth day of both Krishna and Shukla Paksha during the month of Shravan, as per the Vedic calendar.
Kaal Sarp Dosh happens when Rahu and Ketu, the lunar nodes, occupy specific positions in the horoscope. It occurs when Rahu is aligned with Ketu, and all the other seven planets are positioned on the opposite side.
This Dosha is believed to reduce the auspicious effects of the planets on the individual, leading to various challenges and difficulties in life for the person affected by it.
For someone afflicted with Kaal Sarp Dosh, it is recommended to worship Lord Shiva, also known as Lord Bholenath and recite the Shiv Tandav Stotram to seek blessings and relief from the Dosha’s effects.