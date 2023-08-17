Onam 2023: Kerala’s 10-Day-Long Harvest Festival

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
Kerala celebrates their annual festival of harvest ‘Onam’ in the month of Chingam. This year, the festival will start on August 20 and conclude on August 29.
According to ancient manuscripts, this day marks the annual homecoming of the famous king Mahabali. The first day of Onam, also known as Uthraadam, is believed to be Onam eve.
The first day of Onam begins with decorating the home with yellow flowers known as Pookalam.
On the 2nd day of the festival, people clean their entire houses, adding another layer of flowers to the Pookalam.
On the 3rd day of Onam, members of the family get together and exchange gifts, known as onakodi and jewelry.
The 4th day, also considered the most auspicious day, marks the preparation of Onam Sadhya.
On the 5th day, people hold the annual boat race known as the Vallamkali boat race. It takes place from the town Aranmula on the banks of the Pamba river in Pathanamthitta.
On the 6th day, the schools are shut and children begin their preparation for the devotional prayers.
The 7th day marks the beginning of Onam Sadhya and sees several dance performances across the state.
On the 8th day, devotees clean and place the idols of Vamana and King Mahabali in the centre of the Pookalam.
On the 9th day, people buy fruits and vegetables to prepare the traditional meals.
On the 10th day, all the preparations are done. People exchange gifts and offer prayers. They also prepare Thiruvona Sadya (special feast for Onam) to celebrate festivities.