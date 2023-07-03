Places To Go On A Romantic Vacation In Karnataka

The most popular place to go out at night in Karnataka is Bangalore, a large metropolis with more than 365 bars.
For a unique experience, take an adventurous excursion to the Mudumalai National Park. While there, stand and listen to the wind’s voice as it strikes the hills of Ooty.
Take a photo next to the beautiful Irupu Waterfalls and savour every second with your special someone.
Experience the glorious royalty in Mysore at the imposing palace and fearsome fort.
If you want to spend some quiet time with your partner, a coracle ride and a visit to one of the local tribal communities are excellent options.
Don’t forget to visit Chembra, which is home to India’s only love lake.
For newlyweds want to spend quality time in the outdoors, the renowned tiger reserves and the bird sanctuary are ideal.
Enjoy taking photos of the Ratha at the Vijaya Vittala Temple with your significant other in Hampi. You won’t want to leave the pristine South Indian state because of the place’s majestic landscapes and mystic atmosphere.