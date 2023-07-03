Places To Go On A Romantic Vacation In Karnataka

Bangalore

The most popular place to go out at night in Karnataka is Bangalore, a large metropolis with more than 365 bars.

Ooty

For a unique experience, take an adventurous excursion to the Mudumalai National Park. While there, stand and listen to the wind’s voice as it strikes the hills of Ooty.

Coorg

Take a photo next to the beautiful Irupu Waterfalls and savour every second with your special someone.

Mysore

Experience the glorious royalty in Mysore at the imposing palace and fearsome fort.

Kabini

If you want to spend some quiet time with your partner, a coracle ride and a visit to one of the local tribal communities are excellent options.

Wayanad

Don’t forget to visit Chembra, which is home to India’s only love lake.

Bandipur

For newlyweds want to spend quality time in the outdoors, the renowned tiger reserves and the bird sanctuary are ideal.

Hampi

Enjoy taking photos of the Ratha at the Vijaya Vittala Temple with your significant other in Hampi. You won’t want to leave the pristine South Indian state because of the place’s majestic landscapes and mystic atmosphere.

Dandeli

For a charming incursion, take turns exploring the stunning Cavala caves.