PM Narendra Modi’s Quotes On Yoga
Celebrated every year on June 21, International Yoga Day aims at raising awareness of the benefits of practising yoga.
It was proclaimed by the United Nations in 2014, following a proposal from the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.
As Modi has always believed in the power of yoga, here are some thoughts he has shared in the past.
Yoga is a symbol of universal aspiration for health and well-being. It is a health assurance on zero budget.
Yoga is not only about Rog Mukti but also Bhog Mukti. Yoga can be our cultural ambassador. We can reach out to the world through this medium.
Yoga is not about what one will get, it is about what one can give up.
We are disconnected from ourselves in today’s times. Therefore, Yoga helps us in reconnecting with ourselves.
International Yoga Day is a reflection of the largest knowledge-based peoples’ movement the world has ever seen.
Yoga is a code to connect people with life and to reconnect mankind with nature. It expands our limited sense of self, to see our families, societies, and mankind, as extensions of ourselves.
