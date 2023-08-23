Producer: Nibandh Vinod
Raksha Bandhan is one of the most auspicious festivals dedicated to the bond between sister and brother.
The history of Raksha Bandhan is linked to Mahabharata.
It is believed that once Draupadi tied a strip of cloth to stop the bleeding hand of Lord Krishna. In turn, she was rewarded with divine protection by Krishna.
It is also said that Lord Yama (the god of death), blessed his sister and promised that all sisters who will tie Rakhi on Shravana Purnima would have his blessings.
According to Drik Panchang, Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi falls on Wednesday, August 30.
However, because of Bhadra Kaal, you can also tie Rakhi on August 31.
The Purnima Tithi (Full Moon) starts at 10:58 AM on Wednesday, August 30 and continues till 07:05 AM on Thursday, August 31.
However, Bhadra is also taking place with the full moon and will end at 09:01 PM.
So the shubh muhurat to tie Rakhi and perform the ceremonies will be after 9:01 pm.
Those who couldn’t observe the Rakhi tying ceremony on the night of August 30 can celebrate on August 31, before 07.05 AM.
To celebrate the Rakhi ritual, a sister should first do the aarti and put a tilak on her brother’s forehead and then tie the rakhi.
She then gives sweets to her brother.
To celebrate the love and care, the brother gives a gift to her sisters.
To celebrate the love and care, the brother gives a gift to her sisters.