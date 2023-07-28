Ranbir Kapoor Looks Dapper As He Walks The Ramp For Kunal Rawal
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Designer Kunal Rawal’s ensemble for Ranbir Kapoor reflected individuality.
The outfit transcended conventions and explored versatility and multi-functionality
Ranbir, our favourite dapper dude unfolded a mesmerising fashion odyssey in this look.
The designer’s collection ‘Dhup Chao,’ took the audience on an enthralling journey.
Ranbir as always carried himself extremely well.
The actor’s debonair demeanour made him the perfect muse for the ace designer.
As Ranbir took to the ramp he made hearts flutter. His charm and aura played well with the look.
Ranbir rocked every bit of this ensemble and looked utterly handsome.