9 reasons to be an early riser
Producer: Navneet vyasan
You have more time to pursue your hobby.
Once you start changing your habit, your productivity and energy levels will increase massively.
Those who wake up early also tend to fall asleep at a prescribed time.
Going to bed early can enhance your energy and mood levels.
Beauty sleep is needed to make your skin look fresh and younger.
Sleep deprivation or inappropriate sleep cycles can cause fine lines, wrinkles, dark circles and acne.
Those who wake up early have shown better mental health.
Waking up early becomes easier when you have something to look forward to when you wake up.