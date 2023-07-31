why should you eat millets
Producer: Navneet Vyasan
It helps to relax the body, and it fights off insomnia.
It is rich in protein and dietary fiber.
It gets easily absorbed and is good for digestion.
All millets are gluten-free and recommended for celiac patients.
Due to a low glycemic index, Millets control diabetes.
Millets help in decreasing obesity and aid in weight loss.
Millets help in reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease.
Millets help slow down visible signs of ageing in your body.
Millets help in reducing Hypertension.