Reasons why you should get a flu shot

The primary purpose of the flu shot is to protect you from contracting influenza.

Getting a flu shot helps protect you and those around you.

Vaccination can help decrease hospitalizations, doctor visits.

Vaccination plays a crucial role in reducing the transmission of the flu virus.

Getting a flu shot is often covered by health insurance plans.

By getting a flu shot, you decrease the likelihood of contracting the flu.

Your decision to get vaccinated also contributes to the greater good.

When more people get vaccinated, it creates a shield of protection,  known as herd immunity.