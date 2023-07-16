Reasons why you should get a flu shot
The primary purpose of the flu shot is to protect you from contracting influenza.
Getting a flu shot helps protect you and those around you.
Vaccination can help decrease hospitalizations, doctor visits.
Vaccination plays a crucial role in reducing the transmission of the flu virus.
Getting a flu shot is often covered by health insurance plans.
By getting a flu shot, you decrease the likelihood of contracting the flu.
Your decision to get vaccinated also contributes to the greater good.
When more people get vaccinated, it creates a shield of protection, known as herd immunity.