Shehnaaz used the lockdown period (March 2020- September 2020) to shed those extra kilos.
She says Indian food products are nutritious and one need not always depend on avocado, kale, etc.
She begins her day with a warm
glass of water with a pinch of
turmeric and apple cider vinegar in it.
For breakfast, the Bigg Boss 13 star shared that she opts for a high-protein diet.
For lunch she has moong
dal with 1-2 rotis.
She keeps dry fruits handy like apricots and almonds. She also has unsalted makhana.
It is advised to have your dinner 2-3 hours before dinner for better digestion.
Shehnaaz focused on moong
as it's a great ingredient to
lose weight.
It is important to avoid junk and processed food. Remember to drink water regularly.