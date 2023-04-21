Significance Of Eid Al-Fitr
Eid al-Fitr is one of the most significant events on the Islamic calendar, marking the end of the month-long period of fasting and spiritual reflection known as Ramadan.
This celebration falls on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar.
Eid al-Fitr is a time of forgiveness, kindness, and generosity. It is a time for families and loved ones to come together, share meals, and exchange gifts.
The festival is marked with decorations, new clothes, and the consumption of sweet dishes and delicacies, earning it the nickname “Meethi Eid."
Eid al-Fitr would be celebrated on April 22 in India as the crescent moon that signals the end of the fasting month of Ramzan was not spotted on Thursday.
According to popular belief, Prophet Muhammad is said to have received the initial revelation of the Holy Quran during the holy month of Ramadan.
During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, abstaining from food, drink, and other worldly pleasures.
It is a time of spiritual reflection, prayer, and charity, where Muslims strive to strengthen their relationship with Allah and purify their souls of any vices and impurities.
It is also a time of forgiveness and reconciliation, where people embrace each other as a symbol of accepting and loving everyone, regardless of social status or class.
