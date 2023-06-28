+ + +
Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Eid-al-Adha or Eid-ul-Zuha, is one of the most significant Islamic festivals celebrated worldwide.
The festival commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, Prophet Ismail, as an act of obedience to Allah.
Eid-ul-Adha is also considered the auspicious occasion for the conclusion of the yearly Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.
Muslims around the world commemorate this day by performing the Qurbani, the ritual sacrifice of an animal, such as a goat or sheep.
The meat from the sacrificed animal is then divided into three parts: one-third for the individual or family, one-third for relatives and friends, and one-third for the less fortunate.
Eid-ul-Adha is observed in numerous countries around the world, and the specific dates vary based on the sighting of the moon.
The Day of Arafat, the key ritual of Hajj, will be observed on June 28, 2023.
The Bakrid celebrations in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Syria, Iraq, the UK, the US, and Canada will commence on June 28, 2023.
Muslims in India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, Hong Kong, the Sultanate of Brunei, and other South Asian nations will celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on June 29, 2023.
