The world observes International Labour Day on May 1.
The purpose of this day is to educate workers and labourers about their rights.
The day’s origins can be traced back to the 19th-century labour union movement in the United States.
In 1889, the Marxist International Socialist Congress passed a resolution calling for a large international demonstration.
It became an annual event after that, and May 1 was declared as Labour Day.
It was announced at the first International Congress of Socialist Parties in Europe on July 14, 1889, and was first recognised on May 1, 1890.
On this day, people all across the world demonstrate for workers’ rights and to liberate them from exploitation.
The first Labour Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by the Hindustan Labour Kisan Party.
Since its inception in 1919, the International Labour Organization has worked to raise awareness of the value of labour peace to development.
