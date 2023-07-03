Significance Of Mangala Gauri Vrat
The first Mangala Gauri Vrat of Sawan 2023 will be observed on July 4.
The Mangala Gauri fast is held every Tuesday in Sawan. Unmarried young ladies and married women keep this vrat.
On this day, Mata Gauri, Lord Shiva and Lord Ganesha are worshipped. Those who have Mangal Dosh in their horoscope should definitely keep the Vrat.
Mangla Gauri Vrat celebrates the power of relationships and is a potent mechanism in the hands of women to protect their husbands against foreseen and unforeseen dangers.
During the Vrat, married woman ought to offer Suhag ki Pitari, which includes 16 cosmetic things like vermilion, bangles, bindi, mehndi, mahavar, red chunri to Mata Gauri.
In the month of Sawan, the Krishna Paksha’s Pratipada date falls on the first day of Mangala Gauri Vrat. This year, the time is until 1:38 pm.
Sawan observes the first Mangala Gauri fast in Tripushkar Yog. In this yog, one can receive more blessings. This year, Tripushkar Yog is from 1:38 pm to 05:28 am the next morning.
The auspicious time for worshipping Mangala Gauri Vrat on July 4 is from 8:57 am. to 2:10 pm.
Labh-Unnati Muhurta is from 10:41 am to 12:25 pm and Amrit-Sarvottam Muhurta is from 12:25 pm to 02:10 pm.
