Signs That A Man Finds You Attractive
He frequently compliments your appearance, notices small changes in your looks, or shows a keen interest in your physical well-being.
He maintains intense eye contact with you, which is often a sign of attraction and interest.
He leans towards you, touches you casually (such as brushing against your arm or back), or mimics your body language. These are non-verbal cues that can indicate attraction.
He pays attention to what you say, remembers details about your conversations, and engages in meaningful discussions. This shows that he finds you intellectually stimulating and attractive.
He engages in playful banter, teases you affectionately, or uses flirtatious body language (such as smiling, winking, or playful touching).
He exhibits signs of protectiveness, like walking on the side of the street closest to traffic, making sure you feel safe in his company, or offering to help you with tasks or problems.
While excessive jealousy is not healthy, mild signs of jealousy may indicate that he sees you as desirable and wants to maintain your attention and affection.
He initiates conversations with you regularly, reaches out through various channels (text, phone calls, social media), and shows a genuine interest in your life.
He seeks opportunities for physical touch, such as holding hands, hugging, or cuddling. He may also express affection through verbal compliments, sweet gestures, or romantic surprises.
