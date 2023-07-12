Skincare Routine That Can Help Manage Monsoon Acne
Humidity makes skin sticky, which attracts breakouts, acne, and oily skin as a result..
Changing face towels and pillowcases on a regular basis is one such crucial step in preventing acne.
If you have skin that is prone to outbreaks of acne, keep yourself waterproof.
Salicylic acid topical application stimulates exfoliation, which hastens acne recovery even further.
When buying cosmetics for acne-prone skin, look for non-comedogenic products.
For oily skin, gel-based moisturiser are light and may penetrate deeper, regulating sebum production.
Look for gentle exfoliation methods that reveal fresh skin and open pores without damaging the skin’s barrier.
In order to reduce dryness and irritation, choose an alcohol-free toner.
To avoid clogged pores and acne as a result, an effective oil-controlling face cleanser is necessary.