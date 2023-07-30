Sobhita Dhulipala & Ishaan Khattar Take The Ramp By Storm At ICW’23
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Ishaan and Sobhita walked the ramp as showstoppers at the India Couture Week 2023.
The stars made statement in ensembles by fashion designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna’s couture collection Equinox.”
Sobhita Dhulipala looked resplendently beautiful as she sashayed in a metallic thigh-high slit skirt and bralette.
The Made In Heaven star, said, “I love what I am wearing. It’s metallic and it’s shiny and it’s very statuesque. I loved wearing this.
The actress looked absolutely mesmerising in this stellar ensemble.
Ishaan Khatter looked dapper in a Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna 3D embroidered tuxedo.
The actor paired the outfit with necktie featuring a brooch from Badalia Diamonds.
Looking fabulous in a 3D embroidered velvet tuxedo, Ishaan skipped the shirt and walked like a true superstar ensemble.
The actors did absolute justice to the stellar ensembles.