Superfoods To Try Out For Healthy Hair Growth

Spinach

Spinach is a nutrient heavy, leafy green vegetable that promotes hair growth owing to its high iron content.

Sweet Potatoes

Packed with the goodness of beta-carotene, sweet potatoes not only help with hair growth but also promote a healthy scalp.

Salmon

Salmon is an excellent source of Omega-3 fatty acids that nourishes the hair follicles and induces hair growth as well.

Almonds

Almonds are extremely rich with properties of Vitamin E therefore it can increase your hair growth by providing nourishment to the scalp.

Eggs

Eggs are high in protein and biotin content thus consuming this will not only improve your hair growth but will also strengthen hair growth from the roots.

Greek Yogurt

Considering the fact that Greek yogurt consists of Vitamin B5, consuming it would help improve the blow flow to your scalp which subsequently means better hair health

Blueberries

Blueberries are rich in antioxidants which support hair follicles and reduces hair loss to a great extent. 

Avocados

Avocados are packed with healthy fats and the goodness of Vitamin E which nourishes the hair and also improves its growth capacity.

Lentils

Lentils are a protein powerhouse that provide extremely essential nutrients for hair growth and also increases hair thickness.

Liked What You Saw?
View More

More