Spinach is a nutrient heavy, leafy green vegetable that promotes hair growth owing to its high iron content.
Packed with the goodness of beta-carotene, sweet potatoes not only help with hair growth but also promote a healthy scalp.
Salmon is an excellent source of Omega-3 fatty acids that nourishes the hair follicles and induces hair growth as well.
Almonds are extremely rich with properties of Vitamin E therefore it can increase your hair growth by providing nourishment to the scalp.
Eggs are high in protein and biotin content thus consuming this will not only improve your hair growth but will also strengthen hair growth from the roots.
Considering the fact that Greek yogurt consists of Vitamin B5, consuming it would help improve the blow flow to your scalp which subsequently means better hair health
Blueberries are rich in antioxidants which support hair follicles and reduces hair loss to a great extent.
Avocados are packed with healthy fats and the goodness of Vitamin E which nourishes the hair and also improves its growth capacity.
Lentils are a protein powerhouse that provide extremely essential nutrients for hair growth and also increases hair thickness.