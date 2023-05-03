Now You Can Book Tickets Online
The Archaeological Survey of India has begun issuing tickets online for the night viewing of the Taj Mahal.
Tourists can now book tickets
through ASI website -
asi.paygov.org.in.
So far, tourists could only buy
the ticket at the window at ASI
office in Agra.
However, the Supreme Court in November 2022 modified its 2004 order and allowed online booking.
It will be available five days a month, that is, on full moon night and two nights before and after that.
Night viewing will be allowed from 8:30 pm to 12:30 am.
As per the security protocol, the
facility will be available for 400
people divided into eight batches
of 50 tourists.
Each slot will be of 30 minutes duration.
Ticket for visit will costs Rs 510
per adult, Rs 750 per foreigner
and Rs 500 for kids in 3-15
years age group.