Taking Care of Adult Skin Issues
Producer: Riya Ashok
When selecting a face cleanser, be careful to take into account your age, skin type, and any skin disorders.
Exfoliation may rejuvenate your skin and restore a young glow while giving you more control over your complexion.
Our skin becomes less elastic and supple as we age. Even while this is a completely normal process, it can be slowed down by routine moisturising.
Your regular skincare routine must include using skin protection-integrated products, so pull out your SPF cream to moisturise your skin while protecting it from the sun.
Hydrating sheet masks are really popular right now, and they allow you to multitask while caring for your skin.