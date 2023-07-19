The Benefits of Chai During the Monsoon Season
Producer: Riya Ashok Madayi
Antioxidants, which work to lessen free radicals in the body and enhance cellular health, are abundant in chai.
Ingredients in chai have also been demonstrated to improve heart health.
Chai can also facilitate better digestion and ease stomach discomfort.
Black tea is an energising beverage that can aid in boosting focus and alertness.
Black tea has a lot of skin-beneficial vitamins, such as zinc and potassium, which can aid to hydrate and revitalise the skin.
Black tea, ginger, cinnamon, and cardamom are just a few of the anti-inflammatory components included in chai.
Tea has been demonstrated to be beneficial for oral health, in contrast to other caffeinated beverages that could include a tonne of sugar.
A cup of chai might actually reduce the symptoms of the common cold or perhaps prevent colds from happening altogether if you’re feeling under the weather.
Trendy bubble teas that are loaded with sugar, calories and carbs have little to no nutritional value.