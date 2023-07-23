The Finest Runway Designs from Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture

Producer: Riya Ashok
Alia shone in a plush grey velvet lehenga with exquisite pearls and painstaking high-shine silver nakshi hand embroidery, adding a regal touch of glitz to the runway.
The Bridal Couture Show expertly emphasised the classic allure of earthy and natural tones, reiterating that these colours will never go out of style.
The collection introduced the traditional white and rose hues of Manish Malhotra before ushering in an energising palette of oyster, gunmetal grey, caramel, and navy.
Peplums, slender skirts, jackets, and draped saris were presented in a novel interpretation, indicating the pulse of fashion.
The hand-embroidered items using traditional Zardozi, Aari, Kashmiri, Thread-work, and Taban techniques displayed Manish Malhotra’s artistic talent.
Manish Malhotra exhibits innovative shapes for adventurous brides, like as a Black Tuxedo Kurta that is subtly shrouded in mystery.
Manish Malhotra Jewellery, his newest and most exclusive line to date, was displayed alongside heritage gems in the accessories.