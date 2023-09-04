who are the parsis?
The Parsis initially settled at Hormuz on the Persian Gulf, but after facing persecution they left for India.
According to the 2011 Census of India, there are 57,264 Parsis in India.
Zoroastrianism is one of the world’s oldest known living religions in the world.
Zoroastrianism lost its dominant position when the Arabs defeated the Sasanian Empire.
In India, they first settled at Diu in Kathiawar but soon moved to Gujarat.
King Xerxes of the Achaemenian dynasty was a famous Zoroastrian king who ruled over Persia.
Other Achaemenian kings like Cyrus and Darius the Great promoted tolerance among religions.
The ruins of Persepolis and the palace of King Darius the Great are examples of exemplary Persian architecture.