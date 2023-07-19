Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Mohit Bisht
These 3 People Do Not Need A Passport To Travel
It is common knowledge that when you are travelling internationally, you need a passport.
But do you know that there are three people in the entire world who are exempted from this rule?
They do not require a passport to travel anywhere in the world.
They are UK’s King Charles III and Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.
Before King Charles III, the privilege was with Queen Elizabeth II.
Unlike other members of the British royal family, a document, instead of a passport, is issued in the UK King’s (or Queen’s) name.
UK King’s wife Queen Consort Camilla doesn’t have the same rights and is required to keep a diplomatic passport.
In the case of Japan, a ministry document dated May 10, 1971, informed that it will be highly inappropriate to issue a passport for the Emperor or Empress.
The Emperor and the Empress are only required to keep the ministry document to themselves.