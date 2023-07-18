Things Every Teenager Must Remember
Producer: Shreeja Bhattachrya
As one grows up they need to embrace their uniqueness and value their individuality.
One should always prioritise education and lifelong learning for personal growth.
Always remember to take responsibility for your actions and choices.
Learn how to develop healthy relationships and treat others with respect.
Make sure to set realistic goals and work hard to achieve them.
As a young adult, practice good self-care for physical and mental well-being.
Do be mindful of your digital footprint and online behaviour.
Teenagers should always accept and learn from failures; after all they are part of growth.
Feel free to seek guidance from trusted adults when facing challenges.