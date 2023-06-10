9 Things You Should Do
After Every Work Day
Verify that you are
performing these tasks
as necessary and that
you have achieved
everything possible.
Go over your plans for the
following day. This is also a
good moment to block off some
time on your calendar to finish
any tasks that are still on your
to-do list for today.
Take a few minutes to throw
away any rubbish, arrange
your files, and tidy up your
desk before leaving.
The optimum time to do
papers and chores that don't
require phone interaction is
at the end of the day.
Make sure to complete any
unfinished business so
that you can completely
detach when you leave.
Make a list of what has to
get done the following day
and create a schedule for
how you'll use your time to
manage your priorities.
+ + +
+ + +
Set aside some time to think
back on the day's biggest
success or accomplishment
and express gratitude.
Make a note of something
that went well, congratulate
a coworker on a job well
done, or send a client a
thank you message.
+ + +
Don't be scared to turn off or at
the very least turn off the email
alerts on your smartphone.
Being there for your loved
ones and friends is crucial.
