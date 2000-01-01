With an astounding increase
of 946% year over year in
searches for solo travel,
Hanoi, Vietnam, leads the list.
Taipei, Taiwan, came in
second with a 700% growth,
followed by Bangkok with a
gain of 816 percent.
There are many reasons
why Hanoi is a favourite
destination for solo tourists.
It is rated highly for safety,
with a score of 62 out of
100, making it one of the
safest cities in the world.
The cafes in Hanoi are renowned
for fusing conventional and
contemporary designs. In the city,
you may also locate well-known
worldwide coffee chains.
Hanoi is renowned as
Vietnam’s art hub and is an
ideal representation of the rich
Asian culture. You can tour the
city’s numerous museums and
breathtaking architecture.
The city’s Perfume Pagoda is
a historic Buddhist temple
that dates back to at least
the fifteenth century.
Not only does Lake Hoan
Kiem provide lovely views, but
it also has a temple that may
be explored. At this spot, you
may unwind and take in the
beauty of the city.
Popular four-story structure Dong Xuan Market sells a variety of regional goods. It is well known in the community for its reasonable costs.
