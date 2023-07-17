Things To Keep In Mind While Embarking On A Solo Trip
Always plan your itinerary and research your destinations thoroughly.
Make sure to inform someone you trust about your travel plans and itinerary.
Always pack light and carry essential documents and emergency contacts.
Be on high alert of your surroundings and trust your instincts.
Try to learn basic phrases of the local language for communication.
Make sure to keep emergency cash hidden for unexpected situations.
Stay in well-reviewed accommodations with good safety measures.
Be very cautious with new acquaintances and avoid sharing personal details.
In the end, embrace the journey with an open mind and enjoy freedom.